UDP dissidence buzz: Nongpoh MLA says only time will tell party's future

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid reports of dissidence within the United Democratic Party (UDP), one of Meghalaya's major regional political outfits, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem on Wednesday said he was unaware of any internal turmoil and maintained that the party's future could only be judged with time.

Responding to queries on the alleged brewing dissidence within the UDP, Syiem said he had no knowledge of such developments. Asked whether the UDP continued to remain a strong regional party, he remarked, "All political parties are strong. UDP is strong, NPP is strong, VPP is strong, Congress is also strong-you never know."

He added that every political party aspired to secure an absolute majority, calling it a natural ideology of political organizations.

When specifically asked whether the UDP was on the decline, the legislator refrained from speculation. "Only time will tell. I am not God to tell fortunes that this party is sinking or that party is sinking," he said.

Emphasizing the role of voters, Syiem said the electorate of Meghalaya was wise and mature and knew how to choose legislators based on both party and individual merit. He noted that the state's political culture differed from many others, stating that Meghalaya was not strictly party-centric.

"I want all the 60 constituencies, whenever they elect representatives, to do so with genuine consciousness for the benefit of the people," he added.

