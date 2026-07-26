UDP MLA backs continued MDA alliance, envisions opposition-free M’laya after 2028

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator Kyrmen Shylla has said he wants Meghalaya to have an opposition-free government after the 2028 Assembly elections, while reaffirming that the UDP would continue its alliance with the National People's Party (NPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even if it emerged as the single largest party.

Speaking on the party's political roadmap, Shylla dismissed claims that the UDP was losing relevance, asserting that the regional party had steadily strengthened its organisational base and legislative presence. He said the party aspired to lead the state government in the future and remained committed to expanding its support across Meghalaya.

Highlighting the party's electoral growth, Shylla said the UDP had increased its strength from six MLAs in 2018 to 12 in 2023 and expressed confidence that it could secure more than 30 seats in the 2028 Assembly elections if party leaders and workers continued to work diligently.

He said leading the government remained the UDP's long-term objective but stressed that electoral success would not alter its relationship with its coalition partners. Shylla praised the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government under Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and said the UDP would continue to work collectively with the NPP and BJP, maintaining that political allies should not be abandoned after elections.

The legislator also outlined his vision of consensus-based governance, saying he hoped Meghalaya would one day have all 60 legislators as part of the government, irrespective of party affiliation. He argued that such an arrangement would eliminate confrontation in the Assembly and enable the smooth passage of legislation in the interest of the state.

Shylla said he wished future governments would strive to bring all elected representatives together, adding that he hoped Meghalaya would eventually function without an opposition, regardless of who occupied the Chief Minister's office.

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