UDP’s V.G.K. Kynta vows to bridge linguistic, party lines in Delhi to push Meghalaya’s key issues

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate and senior lawyer V.G.K. Kynta said effective representation of Meghalaya in Parliament would require strong communication skills, including the ability to engage with leaders across party lines and linguistic barriers.

Addressing reporters in Shillong on Wednesday, Kynta described the UDP as an indigenous regional platform rooted in movements such as the APHLC and HPU. He said Meghalaya's issues, including the border dispute, inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule, and protection of autonomous institutions, would require broader parliamentary support.

Kynta said merely raising issues alone in Parliament would not be sufficient and stressed the need to build confidence among MPs from different regions. He added that speaking Hindi and working collectively with others would help in taking Meghalaya's concerns to the national stage.

The UDP candidate also said voters would decide the kind of representation they wanted in Parliament and expressed confidence in his ability to connect with the masses and represent indigenous interests effectively.

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