Umiam bridge nears opening as MLA, PWD confirm only final surfacing pending

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The long-awaited Umiam bridge project has entered its final stretch, with an inspection on Thursday confirming that construction is complete and only the last layer of blacktopping and beautification of the approach roads remain. Umroi MLA Damanbait Lamare carried out the inspection, accompanied by the Executive Engineer of PWD Umsning Division, D. Laloo, and senior departmental officials. The project, sanctioned at over Rs 23 crore and originally allotted a 24-month timeframe, has reached near completion in just seven months — a development that left officials “highly satisfied” with the progress. MLA Lamare expressed strong appreciation for the accelerated pace of work, noting the urgency of the bridge in easing pressure on the existing Umiam structure. “I am very satisfied with the progress,” he said, commending the contractor for delivering ahead of schedule. The MLA stressed that the new bridge will play a crucial role in facilitating the movement of heavy vehicles, which currently cannot use the old Umiam bridge. He added that once operational, the bridge will allow Night Super buses and other heavy carriers to ply smoothly, significantly improving connectivity and strengthening the functioning of the ISBT at Mawiong. With the final surfacing now pending, officials indicated that the bridge is on track to open soon, promising major relief to transporters and long-haul commuters across the region.

