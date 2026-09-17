Agartala Airport Handles Nearly 1.5 Mn Passengers in 2025-26, Ranks 6th in Satisfaction

AGARTALA: Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, the second busiest airport in the Northeast region after Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati, handled nearly 1.5 million passengers during the 2025-26 financial year, officials said on Wednesday.

MBB Airport Director Krishan Mohan Nehra said the airport's continued focus on passenger comfort, convenience and service excellence has been recognised in the Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS), in which it secured sixth position among airports across India. "To provide a comfortable, safe and hassle-free journey to every passenger, almost all modern facilities have been introduced and commissioned at the airport," Nehra told the media. At the departure area, passengers can access Digi Yatra for swift entry, along with check-in counters and baggage trolleys to facilitate smooth processing. Other passenger amenities include "May I Help You" assistance, seating facilities, free Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and Flight Information Display System (FIDS).

The airport also has facilities such as Udan Yatri Cafe, AVSAR outlets, Flybrary and a Kidz Zone.

Nehra said the airport has also taken steps to make its facilities accessible and inclusive for passengers with disabilities. These include wheelchair facilities, dedicated accessible toilets and tactile flooring.

The airport's "May I Help You" and airline staff have been trained in Indian Sign Language to assist passengers with hearing and speech disabilities. A telephone facility is also available in the departure area to request wheelchair assistance. The airport has also focused on safe, reliable and punctual flight operations, Director Nehra noted. He said that the airport is equipped with a Category-I Instrument Landing System (ILS), Approach Lighting System and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) to assist aircraft during approach and landing, particularly in conditions of reduced visibility. Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) have also been implemented to ensure safe and coordinated airport operations during periods of poor visibility.

Aerobridge facilities are available at contact bays, enabling passengers to board and disembark directly between the terminal and aircraft. Rear-door boarding and deboarding are also facilitated wherever operationally feasible to help reduce turnaround time, the official said. (IANS)

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