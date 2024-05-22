Unauthorized closure of Umdud to Zero Point Road: Meghalaya magistrate

A CORRESPONDENT

EAST KHASI HILLS: The East Khasi Hills district magistrate has taken note of the unauthorized closure of Umdud to Zero Point Road by the Syiem (Chief) of Sohra.

"This resulted in the closure of export through Majai Land Custom Station," the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills District said.

In an order issued on May 20, 2024 the district administration has informed that export through the Majai Land Custom Station should be resumed immediately.

The order also stated that any violation thereof shall be strictly dealt with as per legal provisions.

Recently the Syiem (chief) of Hima Sohra decided to indefinitely close the road from Umdud to Zero Point due to the prohibition of the collection of tolls from trucks going into Bangladesh.

Last week the Syiem of Hima Sohra said that the order of the East Khasi Hills district administration to prohibit the collection of tolls from trucks going into Bangladesh is a blatant contempt to degrade the order of the High Court.

In a letter to the Superintendent, Majai Land Custom station the Hima Sohra stated that the collection of the customary toll was authorized by the High Court of Meghalaya both Single and Division bench.

The Syiem of Hima Sohra also said that this order of closure is also in the midst of unrest and tension in village Majai which the Hima Sohra is trying its level best to redress their grievances at the earliest so as to reach an amicable solution.

Earlier, the Majai Dorbar Shnong on May 4, had called for the blockade of trucks carrying limestone to Bangladesh through the Majai Land Custom Station.

The blockade was called by the Majai Dorbar Shnong after a standoff with authorities of Hima Sohra over the dilapidated road condition in that area.

Also Read: Williamnagar: Bridge over Chibok River declared safe by Public Works Department after inspection (sentinelassam.com)