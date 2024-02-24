Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveils initiatives to boost capacity at NEIAH in Shillong

SHILLONG: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal launched multiple projects to scale up capacity at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH) at its campus in Mawdiangdiang in Shillong today. The Ayush Minister inaugurated the Guest House while laid foundation stones for Administrative Building, Pharmacy Building, as well as Boundary wall with Periphery Road complete with external electrification including entry and exit gates.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "With the scaling up of capacity at NEIAH, we have a unique opportunity to learn, collaborate and build on strengths as we strive to establish proof for each formulation of traditional medicine with scientific evidence. It is a moment of great realisation that the institute has already trained nearly one thousand experts in Ayurveda and Homoeopathy put together. This has greatly bolstered the healthcare delivery system in the region, especially in Meghalaya, as we move closer to realize the vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modiji of a Swastha Bharat. This new brigade of physicians, armed with evidence proved formulations of Ayush system of medicine, will help people to avail benefits. They are closer to our age old home remedies prevalent among local societies for thousands of years, but now with a wider array scientifically proven patient care solutions to treat as many diseases. Heal in India, healed by India is the objective of resurgent movement of Ayush."

The newly inaugurated Guest House has a total area of 1780.56 SqM to provide accommodation and conference facilities. The eco-friendly building is complete with all modern amenities. The upcoming Administrative Building of NEIAH, with a floor area of 3160 SqM, will have one building (G+3) with two floors basement, including a multi-purpose hall. The estimated cost of this building is pegged at Rs 27.30 crore. The pharmacy building will be built with an investment of Rs 15.33 crore for a G+3 building with 1833 SqM. The boundary wall with Periphery Road with external electrification including Entry/Exit Gate is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 12.72 crore.

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The Narendra Modi-led Government intends to enable and empower our tribal healing practices to move beyond their historic communities and boundaries, and help humanity to live an enriched quality of life and devolve commercial opportunities for the region. While infrastructure and other physical structure are important for superior results in research & development, the new capacity scale up at NEIAH will bolster the resurgence of traditional medicine under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. The government remains committed to build capacity of NEIAH so that it became a cradle of top human resource institution of Ayush in the country. In last one year, the Modi government has made an investment of more than Rs 145 crore to scale up capacity at NEIAH. The total project outlay for capacity expansion at NEIAH is Rs 217.02 crore."

The Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also announced that Periperal OPD services will be started at East Khasi Hills district which will potentially be accessed by 40,000 people living in 20 villages. The minister also informed that NEIAH has started Swarnabindu Prashan Sanskar (Ayurvedic Immunno Modulation in Children) at its Ayurveda Hospital. With this programme, the government is helping patients with Ayurvedic solutions to treat Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) among tribal females between 18 and 45 years in Mawpat and Mylliem Block of East Khasi Hills district of under the AYURSWASTHYA Yojana. NEIAH has been particularly helping patients with interventions like Panchakarma, Ksharasutra, Uttarabasti and Yoga to improve their quality of lives. As more and more students are trained in these techniques, including via specialized Panchakarma Technician programme, we expect the Ayush system of medicine to become more popular, widely available with deep healthcare benefits.

"India under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji has successfully taken the movement of traditional medicinal practices to a resurgent level at the global stage. A revitalised Ayush has helped build strength to our thousands of years old traditional medicinal practices as it continue to embark on this journey by bringing in tribal and folk medicine into its fold with an ultimate aim to build a robust & scientifically proven healthcare solutions to enrich the quality of human lives, regain physical fitness and mental happiness," remarked Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Union Minister of State for Ayush and Women & Child Development, Dr Munjapara Mahendra also virtually joined on the occasion. The Secretary of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha; the Vice Chancellor of Northeast Hill University (NEHU), Prof PS Shukla; the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, BK Singh; along with the Director, NEIAH, Prof Neeta Maheskar also graced the occasion. (PIB)

