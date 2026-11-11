Mizoram Tightens GST Checks at Key Entry Points to Curb Festive Season Tax Evasion

Aizawl: The Mizoram State Taxation Department has announced a major enforcement drive to intensify inspections on all incoming goods entering the state through major transit hubs on Wednesday. The strategic crackdown, launched ahead of the upcoming festive season, is aimed at curbing rampant tax evasion and preventing critical revenue leakage during a period of peak commercial activity.

Led by the specialized Enforcement Wing under the Office of the Commissioner of State Tax, the department has established rigorous, round-the-clock checkpoints at primary logistical gateways. Key monitoring locations include the Sairang Railway Station, Lengpui Airport, and the highly critical Vairengte road entry point in Kolasib district, which serves as the state's main highway artery bordering Assam.

State officials noted that the surge in consumer demand during the winter festivities traditionally triggers a massive influx of commercial shipments, creating a high-risk window for unrecorded transactions. "With the approaching festive season, a substantial increase in the inflow of goods into Mizoram is anticipated," the department stated in an official advisory. "To protect state revenues, our enforcement teams will ensure that every single consignment entering our borders is thoroughly scrutinized and legally accounted for."

The government has issued a stern directive to all trade, wholesale, and retail business establishments operating within Mizoram, demanding immediate and absolute compliance with current Goods and Services Tax (GST) frameworks. Transporters and merchants are strictly required to maintain valid, legally prescribed paperwork during transit.

This includes authentic tax invoices, bills of supply, delivery challans, and properly generated E-Way bills that accurately detail corresponding HSN codes, correct valuations, and matching vehicle registration numbers.

Tax authorities explicitly warned that any attempts to bypass these transit checkpoints or present fraudulent documentation will result in severe legal repercussions.

Non-compliant shipments face immediate roadside detention, asset seizure, and the imposition of heavy statutory penalties under the strict provisions of the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.