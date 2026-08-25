USTM, NESAC mark National Space Day with week-long space science outreach in Meghalaya

RI-BHOI: The Department of Physics of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in collaboration with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), celebrated National Space Day 2026 with a week-long series of academic, scientific, hands-on and outreach activities.

The programme was organised around the theme, “Towards Viksit Bharat: Innovating, Collaborating and Aspiring to Global Space Leadership”. The Polaris Astronomy Club of USTM presented models showcasing India’s rockets, launch vehicles and major space missions.

The celebrations began on August 21 at the NKC Auditorium, where Dr Murchana Khusroo, Convenor of National Space Day 2026, inaugurated the programme. NESAC Director Dr S P Aggarwal delivered the keynote address and highlighted India’s ability to learn from failures and pursue greater achievements in space science.

The programme featured telescope demonstrations, daytime astronomy, solar observations, and poster, model and astrophotography competitions.

A hands-on training programme on solar image processing using multi-spacecraft data was conducted by Dr Khusroo. A workshop on research methodology was also held, featuring a talk on space exploration by astronomer Dr Kishor Kumar Baruah. USTM Vice-Chancellor Prof G D Sharma addressed the valedictory session and highlighted the importance of scientific learning and youth engagement, a press release said.

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