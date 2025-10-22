Violence not the answer: DGP Nongrang warns HNLC

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a strong and unequivocal warning to the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, asserted that the outfit will not be permitted to project its strength or capabilities in any form. Emphasizing the government’s firm stance on maintaining law and order, Nongrang stated the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council will not be allowed to display their strength.

She cautioned that while the outfit may attempt to make its presence felt, the police are fully committed to ensuring that such efforts are neutralized. “HNLC will try to make sure that their presence is known, that they have capabilities, but we are trying to ensure that those capabilities are not demonstrated,” she said.

Underscoring the government’s consistent openness to dialogue, Nongrang reiterated that the path to peace lies through negotiation, not aggression. “The state government has cleared it numerous times that the door is always open for talks and negotiation, but HNLC should also realise that unless there is a negotiated agreement in the system that we are in, in the country that we are in, it’s not going to work. Violence is not the answer,” she declared.

