VPP MLA Adelbert Nongrum seeks CBI probe into Jaiaw midnight police raid

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG, Oct 5: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the August 19 midnight police operation in Jaiaw, alleging excessive use of force, procedural violations and misconduct by personnel.

In a memorandum submitted to Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home, Nongrum demanded an independent inquiry and said he would approach higher statutory and constitutional forums if the government failed to take transparent and corrective action. Copies of the memorandum and a dossier were also submitted to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and the State and National Human Rights Commissions.

The memorandum referred to a representation by the Seng Samla Jaiaw Pyllun (SSJP), which alleged that the operation created panic among residents and caused breathing difficulties after tear gas was fired in the residential locality. The youth body alleged that around 15 rounds of tear gas were fired and raised concerns over the operation's proximity to H. Gordon Roberts Hospital.

Nongrum alleged that heavily armed personnel entered the locality at midnight, with some allegedly masked and without visible nameplates or statutory search orders. He also alleged that personnel used offensive gestures and profanities and physically confronted local youth.

The MLA questioned the deployment of police personnel during the day and the midnight operation, alleging that adequate police presence was absent during a Black Flag Bike Rally earlier on August 19, while a heavily armed force was deployed in Jaiaw later that night.

The accompanying legal brief alleged violations of Sections 55, 108 and 109 of the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010, and raised questions over compliance with safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court in the D.K. Basu case. Nongrum sought action against personnel found responsible following an independent investigation.

He also linked the incident to the 2018 unrest in the 17-North Shillong constituency, alleging that several people sustained serious injuries from tear gas shells, projectiles and pellet firing, with some allegedly suffering permanent injuries without receiving compensation or rehabilitation. Nongrum said an internal departmental inquiry or standard police SIT would not be sufficient when the law enforcement machinery itself was under dispute. He demanded an independent CBI probe, compensation for those who suffered permanent injuries and action against personnel found responsible.

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