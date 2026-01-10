VPP questions government silence after HNLC threats, raises law and order concerns

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The opposition Voice of the People's Party (VPP) has questioned the state government's silence and apparent inaction following threats issued by the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) against VPP leaders, flagging serious concerns over law and order and the government's handling of the banned outfit. VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said the government's approach towards insurgent groups appeared inconsistent, particularly when compared with its engagement with other banned organizations.

"I don't know, I cannot comment on this matter because they were successful in talking with the other or rather they were engaging in talks with the other ban organization, but why they cannot talk with the HNLC, I don't know."

Myrboh said recent developments and media reports point to a complicated situation, especially after VPP leaders were openly threatened. "If you read what is there in the news in the recent times, it looks like the organization has had the relationship with the politicians and politicians they have their relations with the organization, so and you see recently that the VPP leaders were threatened by the organization, so we really don't know, and it is very complicated but this is what I believe it is a duty of the state government to ensure that law and order, peace is maintained in the state, it is the duty of the state government." He further questioned the government's silence following the threat, saying, "I don't know the equations between the government and the organization also, I don't know what is going on and you see when the organization HNLC threatened to take action against the VPP leaders, none from the government even condemned the statement. So I don't know what is the equation." Stressing that peace is fundamental for progress, Myrboh added, "So I can't comment on that but uh what we need to do state is peace, law and order and tranquillity, because without law, order and without peace we cannot really achieve development, we cannot progress."

