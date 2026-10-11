VPP raises Rs 3.07 lakh through crowdfunding at Shillong rally

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Voice of the People's Party (VPP) raised Rs 3.07 lakh through crowdfunding at a rally attended by more than 10,000 people at Polo Ground in Shillong to campaign for its candidate, Dr Batskhem Myrboh, in the Shillong Lok Sabha by-election.

Led by party president and Nongkrem legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, the rally highlighted the party's approach to political funding, with supporters contributing to its campaign rather than receiving financial inducements to attend meetings.

Basaiawmoit said the party neither paid people to attend rallies nor arranged food for supporters. He said the gathering reflected continued public trust in the VPP and expressed confidence in its victory in the by-election.

Myrboh said the donations reflected the party's commitment to democratic principles and clean politics. He argued that political parties should seek electoral support through public confidence, engagement on issues and connections with voters rather than financial inducements. Myrboh also said the VPP intended to maintain this approach ahead of the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections. He expressed confidence in winning the by-election and said the party's strength lay in good governance and clean politics.

Responding to questions about the National People's Party's campaign, Myrboh said the VPP's support came from the people rather than party machinery. He identified strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring accountable governance as key priorities.

The by-election will test the VPP's ability to retain the Shillong parliamentary seat it won in 2024 amid competition from the ruling NPP, the Congress and other contenders.

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