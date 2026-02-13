VPP targets Meghalaya government over illegal coal mining, demands CM's resignation

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government over the continuing menace of illegal coal mining and transportation, alleging a nexus between those in power and the "coal mafia" and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who also holds the Mining and Geology portfolio.

Addressing the media, VPP spokesperson Bah Batskem Myrboh recalled that in 2023 the High Court had "clearly stated that there is a nexus between people in power and the coal mafia". However, he said the present situation indicates that the government has failed to treat the matter with the seriousness it warrants.

"Because when it was raised in the High Court, the Government should have taken it seriously, but it failed to do so. Instead, they present reasons that at times sound ridiculous when we hear them," he said.

Referring to recent remarks by the Deputy Chief Minister that many mines are located in remote areas, making enforcement difficult, Myrboh questioned the logic behind such claims. "We want to ask: if you cannot go to these remote areas, how is it that you do not see when the coal is being transported outside the state? It passes through the main roads-how do they not see that?" he asked.

Myrboh further alleged that ever since the MDA assumed office in 2018, there have been widespread reports of a surge in illegal mining and transportation of coal. "When the MDA came to power in 2018, the public received information that illegal mining and transportation of coal had increased; the public themselves experienced this, yet the Government denied it. It was only after the incident in which 15 miners died in Ksan that the Government was forced to admit that illegal coal mining exists," he said.

"If such incidents had not occurred, I do not believe the government would ever admit that there is illegal coal mining in the State," he added, describing the repeated deaths of labourers as tragic and reflective of the government's alleged indifference.

Citing the recent incident in Thangskoo in East Jaintia Hills district, where over 30 labourers reportedly lost their lives, Myrboh said that had the government implemented the High Court's 2023 directives in letter and spirit, "this loss of over 30 labourers' lives would not have happened".

"This shows the world that the Meghalaya Government cannot implement the law. It is sad that while illegal mining continues, it leads to more deaths and the State loses revenue, which ends up only in the hands of those involved in the illegalities," he said, adding that controlling the menace requires political will. "To control this requires willpower, but they do not want to implement it."

On the issue of rat-hole mining, Myrboh acknowledged that it is a traditional practice but warned of its environmental and human costs. "Rat-hole mining is traditional mining, but it affects the environment and human lives. We need scientific mining; however, to what extent will it end illegal coal mining? Will 'scientific mining' exist only on paper while rat-hole mining continues on the ground?" he asked.

The VPP spokesperson asserted that the Minister in charge of the Mining and Geology Department - "who is the Chief Minister" - must step down. "Such incidents keep happening from time to time, yet there is no seriousness about this. The statements made by the Ministers are also surprising-how can they not know that illegal mining is taking place?" he said.

"How can these things keep happening repeatedly and how can they not be monitored? Therefore, we demand his resignation," Myrboh stated.

While the government has indicated that it may set up an inquiry, the VPP expressed scepticism over its effectiveness. "As for the setting up of an inquiry, it should not just waste time as we have seen before; when the matter cools down, it just vanishes. We fear that this inquiry will be just like those in the past," he said.

Also Read: Meghalaya: East Jaintia Hills district admin ends rescue operations