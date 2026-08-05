VPP urges citizens to join August 6 ‘peaceful march’ against MDA policies

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Calling for greater unity among the indigenous people of Meghalaya, Voice of the People's Party (VPP) president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Tuesday urged citizens to participate in the party's proposed march to the State Secretariat on August 6, describing it as a peaceful democratic protest against what he alleged were the anti-local, anti-poor, and divisive policies of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. He said the march was intended to send a strong message that the people would no longer remain silent on issues affecting the state.

Explaining the purpose of the proposed march, Basaiawmoit said Meghalaya was grappling with numerous problems that had caused "untold sufferings" to its people. He alleged that the state government had pursued "anti-local policies, anti-poor policies, the prevalence of corruption, divisive policies, the degradation and destruction of the environment in the name of development, and atrocities against the citizens of the state," adding that these issues had fuelled growing public frustration and resentment.

"There are countless problems that the state is facing, which have resulted in the untold sufferings of the people. This peaceful march represents the frustration, opposition, dissatisfaction, and anger of the people against the MDA government for its anti-local policies, anti-poor policies, the prevalence of corruption, divisive policies, the degradation and destruction of the environment in the name of development, atrocities against the citizens of the state, and the list can go on and on," Basaiawmoit said.

Appealing to citizens to join the protest, the VPP president said it was time for people concerned about Meghalaya's future to unite and collectively demand a change in governance.

"It will take a lot of time for me to explain each and every problem that the state is facing today. Therefore, I appeal to all right-thinking people and all those who are concerned about the future of the state, especially those affected by these policies, to join us in this peaceful march in order to send a very strong message to the government that enough is enough. The government must stop these policies, which are against the interests of the local indigenous people. Now it's time for us to unite to ensure a brighter future for our state," he added.

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