Will 2028 mark the return of regionalism in Meghalaya politics?

SHILLONG: As Meghalaya quietly crosses the halfway mark of its current Assembly’s tenure, political undercurrents are beginning to draw attention, raising a larger question: is the state heading towards a renewed assertion of regional politics after nearly two decades? With parties stepping up grassroots activity and internal assessments, the debate around 2028 is no longer confined to speculation alone. Former cabinet minister and senior United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Paul Lyngdoh has weighed in on the evolving political landscape, acknowledging the growing prominence of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) while urging caution against premature conclusions.

Setting a clear context, Lyngdoh said, “VPP has merged as the strong contender for power, there is no second opinion about that.” At the same time, he stressed that the political clock is not yet ticking loudly for the next Assembly polls, pointing out, “It is too early for us to discuss election for us because we have just crossed the half way mark which is two and half years of the current house.” Rather than jumping to electoral arithmetic, the senior UDP leader suggested a more measured reading of the situation, stating, “I think we will be appropriate for us to discuss the emerging trends and the shape, and contours of Meghalaya politics most probably at the start of 2027.” He acknowledged that political activity on the ground has intensified, noting, “With political parties doing their surveys, many political parties already making their presence felt on the ground.”

Despite repeatedly underlining that it is premature to decode firm trends, Lyngdoh reiterated VPP’s current standing in the state’s political discourse. “It is too early as I keep insisting that it’s too early to study trends but yes VPP has merged as the strong contender for power, there is no second opinion about that,” he said, adding that the real picture would emerge closer to the polls. “How things will shape up, one and half year down the line we will discuss at that point of time.”

