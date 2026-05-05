Will lotus capture Meghalaya’s throne in 2028?

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Will the Lotus bloom in Meghalaya too? Riding on the momentum of a landslide victory in neighbouring Assam and a resounding performance in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party has set its sights on expanding its political footprint in Meghalaya, projecting the 2028 Assembly elections as the next decisive frontier in its Northeast consolidation strategy.

With the party scripting a commanding electoral narrative in the region-Assam witnessing a decisive mandate under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is set for a second term-the Meghalaya unit has sharpened its organisational focus and electoral outreach. Shouting slogans and distributing sweets, the Meghalaya unit of the BJP celebrated the party's victory, signalling heightened cadre enthusiasm on the ground.

Acting on the premise that nothing is impossible, the state BJP leadership has asserted that Meghalaya will witness a BJP-led government in 2028, signalling a high-stakes bid to alter the state's entrenched electoral dynamics.

Senior BJP legislator and former Cabinet Minister A.L. Hek reiterated that the party's winning streak would extend to Meghalaya, positioning the upcoming Assembly polls as a decisive contest for political dominance. "We knew that we were going to win the West Bengal election, but we did not expect such a margin. This is a big victory for the BJP in West Bengal and Assam. The BJP will also form the government in Meghalaya in 2028, that is for sure," the BJP legislator said.

Stating that many legislators, former legislators, as well as members of Autonomous District Councils are in touch with the state BJP leadership, he indicated that a major joining is expected in the coming days. Hek said, "Many leaders have called me not only today but over the past few days. They want to join the BJP, and we have held meetings with several of them. They will be joining very soon. Very senior leaders, sitting MLAs, former MLAs, and sitting MDCs are joining the BJP."

The assertion comes amid indications of churn within Meghalaya's political landscape, with the BJP banking on prospective defections, leadership crossovers, and organisational expansion to breach its historical constraints and engineer a shift in the state's electoral calculus.

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