Shillong Lok Sabha Bypoll: Congress Eyes May 15 Decision on Candidate, NPP Announcement Due May 7

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The political landscape in Meghalaya is sharpening ahead of the forthcoming Shillong Lok Sabha by-election, with the Indian National Congress under Vincent H. Pala indicating that it is likely to finalise its candidate by 15 May. According to sources, the ruling National People's Party is expected to announce its nominee on May 7.

Amid intensifying organisational activity, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has initiated the final phase of consultations for the Shillong Parliamentary constituency by-election. An informal resolution adopted at a recent meeting of MPCC office-bearers, and forwarded to the All India Congress Committee, proposed Pala's name as the party's candidate. However, party leaders underlined that broader consultations across district and block units are underway to build consensus before formally placing the recommendation before the central leadership for approval.

Meanwhile, sources added that the NPP, which leads the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, is likely to declare its candidate on 7 May, while the Voice of the People's Party has already fielded academician Batskhem Myrboh.

The alliance partner in the MDA government, the Bharatiya Janata Party, has indicated that it has four to five aspirants in contention and will announce its nominee only after the by-election is formally notified. The United Democratic Party, another ally in the state government, continues internal deliberations over its choice of candidate.

Addressing media persons in Shillong, Pala said, "By 15 May, we should be able to finalise. I think I may have to contest, but the formal meeting is yet to be held. Last time, we had a meeting where a resolution was sent to Delhi proposing that I should contest, but we did not take the views of all the blocks and districts. We will have another meeting after 10 May, and then we will decide."

He underscored that consultations within the party are ongoing and not restricted to a single name. "In one meeting, the MPCC office-bearers proposed my name, and that has been sent to Delhi. However, I requested them to wait, as I need to discuss with my family and friends. We will have another round of meetings, and hopefully we should be able to decide. It does not mean that I am the only one; others may also express interest. However, the majority appears to want me to contest."

Clarifying the procedural framework, he added, "The name is not yet finalised because we have to send it from the state to the central leadership. In the AICC, there is an election authority that will finalise the name. As of today, we have not formally submitted any name. The process applies not only to Meghalaya but also to other states where by-elections are expected."

Pala also highlighted the party's parallel focus on organisational consolidation across the state. "We will meet again to discuss and revise our strategy. We have started organising at the district and block levels. Over the past month, we have held meetings regularly, including at Mylliem and Ri Bhoi. We are now concentrating on strengthening the party structure at all levels. Most blocks are organised, though a few require restructuring."

The by-election has been necessitated following the demise of sitting Member of Parliament Ricky A. J. Syngkon on 19 February 2026, less than two years after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the VPP leader had defeated Pala by a significant margin.

Sources indicated that the NPP is exploring the candidature of D.R.L. Nonglait, president of the Khasi Authors' Society and a faculty member at NEHU, with senior party leaders, including state working president Hamletson Dohling, having recently reached out to him.

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