Woman Killed Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a chilling incident underscoring the persistent shadow of witchcraft-related violence in parts of Meghalaya, a woman was brutally hacked to death in the early hours of Friday at Jaluagre village near Rangsakona in South West Garo Hills.

The victim, identified as Nemjak Ch. Marak, was allegedly attacked and killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft. The incident occurred at dawn.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police, South West Garo Hills, Vikash Verma, said, “The incident occurred at 5 am. Due to suspicion of witchcraft, the accused attacked the victim. Both the victim and the accused are from the Garo community. The SWGH police arrested the accused person, and necessary legal action has been taken as per BNSS.”

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