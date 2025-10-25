Won’t bypass local MLAs and MDCs in heritage inspections: Minister Sanbor Shullai

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Minister in charge of Art and Culture, Sanbor Shullai, has assured that he will not bypass local MLAs and MDCs as the Government is all set to undertake inspections of heritage sites and cultural landmarks across the state. His remarks come amid growing criticism that local legislators are often not invited to official programmes held within their own constituencies.

“Just one month I had taken over as Minister in charge of Art and Culture, and I have discussed with my principal secretary that I will be having a series of inspections all over the state. I have got suggestions from various stakeholders, they have invited me, and wherever I go, I will not bypass the local MLAs. Local MLAs will be there, local MDCs will be there. So jointly with my Department of Art and Culture, we will go to different sites and see what is happening, what is wrong, what is right,” The Minister said.

“Accordingly, we will take up with the concerned department. Next week I will be having a review meeting,” Shullai said

