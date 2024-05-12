Workshop-cum-training programme on NALSA schemes held in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) partnered with the Legal Care and Support Centre and Shillong Law College organized a comprehensive workshop on National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) schemes at the Auditorium High Court Meghalaya Shillong, on Saturday. The event drew attention from many esteemed legal personalities and dignitaries.

Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan, the esteemed Patron-in-Chief of MSLSA, led the proceedings alongside Hon'ble Mr. Justice H.S. Thangkhiew, Hon’ble Mr. Justice W. Diengdoh, Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee Additional Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya, Shri P. Bakshi, IAS Commissioner & Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya, and Shri E. Kharumnuid, MHJS, Registrar General of the High Court of Meghalaya graced the occasion.

Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan emphasized the essential elements of dignified living, highlighting food, shelter, education, medical care, and clothing as indispensable rights that states should ensure for every individual. He lamented the commercialization of these fundamental necessities in contemporary society.

The workshop aimed to underscore the constitutional right of access to justice enshrined under Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution. It referenced landmark judgments like Anita Kelwaha V. Preshap Sudan [(2016) 8 SCC 509], affirming access to justice as inherent to the right to life.

Highlighting the pivotal role of legal education in advancing this constitutional vision, the event spotlighted the significance of law students in facilitating access to justice for all. Through initiatives like the Legal Care and Support Centre, Shillong Law College aims to equip students with the necessary skills to provide free and competent legal aid to marginalized communities.

The one-day workshop familiarized students with various NALSA schemes, particularly those addressing pressing issues like drug abuse, poverty alleviation, and disaster relief, prioritizing the context of Meghalaya. By enhancing students' understanding of these schemes, the training program seeks to empower them to assist State and District Legal Services Authorities effectively.

Such initiatives underscore the commitment of legal institutions in Meghalaya to foster a culture of legal empowerment and social justice, recognizing legal education as a catalyst for meaningful social change, the press release stated.

