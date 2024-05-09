World Red Cross Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan in Meghalaya

Shillong: In commemoration of the birth anniversary of the founder of the Red Cross Movement, Henry Dunant, World Red Cross Day was celebrated on Wednesday by the Meghalaya Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

The Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, who is also the president of the Meghalaya Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society, graced the function as the chief guest in the presence of Shanbor Shullai, MLA, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Harish Chandra Choudhary, IFS, president of Red Cross Society Shillong, RO Wahlang, senior government officers, members of the Red Cross Society and invitees.

In his message, the Governor recalled the principles upon which the Red Cross Society was founded. Drawing focus on the theme of the celebration, “Keeping Humanity Alive”, he lauded the unwavering support and dedication of all the life members of the Red Cross towards fulfilling the objectives of the Red Cross.

Adding, that their continued involvement and generosity has always been instrumental in providing aid and relief to those in need, both locally and globally, the Governor further appreciated all the students associated with this institution for their dedication towards acquiring knowledge and giving a new shape to the future.

Stating that the theme of this celebration “Keeping Humanity Alive” is a poignant reminder of the important role we all play in preserving the dignity and well-being of all mankind, the Governor urged upon the member to adopt a spirit of compassion, fairness and empathy in all their endeavours and strive together to keep humanity alive in our hearts, in our actions and in our communities.

Chairman of the Meghalaya Branch of the Indian Red Cross Society, R.O Wahlang, IFS (Rtd), in his welcome address lauded the heroic acts of Red Cross volunteers all over the world and spoke at length about the need for more volunteers to join the movement.

On the occasion, the Governor released the World Red Cross Flag and presented Life Membership Certificates to new member of the Meghalaya Red Cross Society. 61 certificates were distributed on the occasion. The World Red Cross Day pledge was also administered on the day. Songs, dances and skits performed by students from various schools added to the celebratory mood of the function, stated a press release.

