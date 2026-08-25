W.R. Kharlukhi Quits NPP Ahead of Meghalaya Assembly Session, CM Sangma Says Party Respects Move

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Former Rajya Sabha member Dr W.R. Kharlukhi resigned from the National People's Party (NPP) with immediate effect, ending his formal association with the party ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly session.

In a resignation letter addressed to NPP Meghalaya State president Prestone Tynsong, Kharlukhi thanked the party leadership and members for their support and the opportunities he received during his association with the organisation. He requested the party to accept his resignation and remove his name from its primary membership records.

Kharlukhi did not cite any specific reason for his decision or indicate his future political plans.

NPP leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the party had accepted Kharlukhi's decision and would respect it. Sangma said the former Rajya Sabha member had his own concerns and plans, while recalling their long political association and contributions to the State and the party.

Sangma said he was personally saddened by Kharlukhi's departure and admitted that he had not expected the resignation. However, he maintained that the party would continue with its organisational and governance responsibilities.

The Chief Minister also recalled that his late father had earlier wanted Kharlukhi to become a Rajya Sabha member. He said Kharlukhi was later elected to the Upper House after the party considered his political experience and contribution to public service.

Asked whether the NPP would attempt to persuade Kharlukhi to reconsider his decision, Sangma said the matter would be discussed with party leaders before any decision was taken.

Kharlukhi's resignation came as political activity intensified in Meghalaya ahead of the Assembly session.

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