Mizoram: 65 more refugees including 27 women and 24 children from Bangladesh take shelter

AIZAWL: At least 65 more refugees, including 27 women and 24 children, entered Mizoram's southern Lawngtlai district from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) during the past two days, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that the fresh refugees came to Mizoram after troubles following the conflict between the Bangladesh Army and armed ethnic outfits in the mountainous areas of the southeast region of the neighbouring country.

The refugees have taken shelter at Vathuampui village and the villagers are providing them with food.

With this, the number of refugees from CHT in the state has risen to 1,433. On May 10, 127 refugees from CHT entered Mizoram and took shelter in 6 villages. The newcomers belong to the Bawm and Pang communities of tribals who called themselves the Kuki-Chin.

In the wake of escalating ethnic violence in Manipur, a staggering number of over 6,520 individuals have sought refuge in Mizoram, officials disclosed this fact on 14th May. The Mizoram Home Department has reported an influx of predominantly tribal groups. These include Chin Kuki, Mizo and Zomi. They are fleeing the volatile conditions prevailing in various districts of Manipur.



According to official figures, the district of Saitual in Mizoram has become home to the highest number of displaced individuals. It accommodates 2,238 tribals. Aizawl and Kolasib districts follow closely. They provide shelter to 2119 and 1,993 people. Champhai district which shares border with Myanmar, has welcomed over 140 displaced individuals. Khawzawl and Serchhip districts have housed 17 and 14 people respectively.

Refugees from CHT first fled to Mizoram in November 2022 after an armed confrontation started between the Bangladesh Army and the ethnic armed outfits, who are fighting for a separate state for the tribal people in the CHT. Meanwhile, after the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021, over 34,350 people from the Chin state of the neighbouring country fled to Mizoram and are now staying in all 11 districts of the state.

Mizoram shares a 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively.

