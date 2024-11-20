Aizawl District Council Plans Expansion Of LPG Home Delivery Services

AIZWAL: The Aizawl District Consumer Protection Council, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia, convened a meeting at the DC Conference Hall to discuss about the expansion of LPG home delivery services across the city. The meeting primarily focused on the government’s role in facilitating the direct delivery of LPG to households.
One of the key moments of the meeting was the presentation from Zothan Indane Agency which reported success of 100% LPG Home Delivery Coverage over the spheres within its jurisdiction. This achievement has set a strong precedent for other distributors within the city.
It is envisaged that with effect from January 2025, LPG distributors operating within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area will commence the expansion of their businesses. In this case, two additional localities will be added, ensuring that the areas that previously did not enjoy home delivery services will be served.
To supervise this expansion and ensure a hassle free set up, a Monitoring Committee has been formed, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner P.C. Zonuntluangi. The committee’s responsibility will be to make sure that the gas agencies maintain the proficiency and quality of service required for the new areas.
Delegates from different LPG agencies, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), the Mizoram Consumer Union (MCU), the Young Mizo Association (CYMA), as well as officials from the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department attended the meeting.