Animal rescue shelter for public opened in Mizoram

AIZAWL: JB Foundation, Mizoram’s only privately managed animal rescue centre, opened its Animal Rescue Shelter to the public on December 28, allowing visitors to witness its rescue operations, contribute donations and adopt animals in need of care.

The open shelter day was dedicated to the memory of Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, who passed away on December 25. The foundation said the gesture honoured her consistent reporting on animal welfare issues and her close involvement with the shelter’s work over the years.

The organization stated that all revenue generated through its animal hospital was entirely utilized for rescue, treatment and shelter activities. While Mizoram did not have a widespread stray dog crisis, the foundation noted an increase in rescued dogs due to illegal importation from outside the state and a rise in reported cases of animal cruelty. It also pointed to a growing number of abandoned and stray cats being taken in. (Agencies)

