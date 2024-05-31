Mizoram police rescue 24 exotic animals; accused arrested

Aizawl: The Mizoram police have rescued around 24 exotic animals, including snakes, turtles, and monkeys, from a vehicle at the Kanhmun police check post, near the Mizoram-Tripura border, officials said on Thursday.

The driver and owner of the car are identified as Chawngthanmawi, who hails from the Amapur district of Tripura.

In a press release issued by Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, Inspector General of Police and Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Mizoram Police, it was said that Kanhmun Police personnel on duty at the Kanhmun Police check post gate intercepted a maxi cab that commutes between Aizawl and Agartala and was transporting various exotic animals.

The vehicle was thoroughly checked, and 18 snakes, four turtles, and two monkeys were found inside the cab and seized from him accordingly.

The driver was thoroughly examined, and upon interrogation, he revealed that a person named Binoi Molsom, alias Sanga Molsom, sent the parcels containing the exotic animals from Zodin Bus Stand in the Aizawl district of Mizoram and told him to deliver the parcels to Sumo at Zo Sumo Travels Counter located at Samuli Bazar in the Agartala district of Tripura.

Binoi Molsom had been located by the police team and was apprehended. The police team is further investigating the matter, and necessary steps have been taken.

Meanwhile, the person named Binoi Molsom (34 years old), a resident of Bakbasa in North Tripura, who had sent the exotic animals to the Maxi cab, was immediately located by Sairang Police and was apprehended for further necessary actions," the CPRO of Mizoram police said.

The recovered exotic animals were then handed over to the Range Officer of the Kanhmun Forest Department in Mizoram for further legal action.

Earlier, on May 25, the Mizoram Police made a huge seizure of heroin at Seleshi, Aizawl. The police team intercepted one black scooter carrying two large white nylon bags near NEC Junction in Selesih. On checking the bags, they recovered and seized 311 cases of suspected heroin, weighing 3.547 kg, from the illegal possession of a Myanmar national.

