Assam Rifles arrest 3 Myanmar nationals, seize over Rs 1 crore in smuggling bust

Champhai: In a joint operation against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, Hnahlan Police Beat Post, and customs preventive force Mizoram, recovered over Rs 1 crore cash in General Area Murlen, apprehended three Myanmar nationals, an official said on Friday.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force Champhai recovered 136 cases of foreign origin beer worth around Rs 6.52 lakhs from Mualkawi, Champhai, in two separate operations on February 22.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, along with Hnahlan Police Beat Post, recovered Rs 1,03,97,500 in cash in General Area Murlen, and apprehended three individuals on 22 February 2024.

"The consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Hnahlan Police Beat Post, Mizoram, on 22 February 2024 for further legal proceedings," the release said.

"Simultaneously, the other operation was conducted by Assam Rifles and customs preventive force Champhai, where in 136 cases of foreign origin beer has been handed over to customs preventive force Champhai," the release stated.

Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police also recovered Methamphetamine tablets (weighing -11.397 Kgs) and Heroine No 4 (weighing- 218 gms) worth Rs 35 Crores hidden in two modified Chambers of a Swift Car in general Area Dungtlang, Champhai District, Mizoram on February 21. (ANI)

