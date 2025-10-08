Assam Rifles Conducts Malaria Awareness Lecture in Mizoram’s Lungpuk Village

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles conducted a lecture on Prevention of Malaria at Lungpuk village, Siaha district, Mizoram on Monday. The initiative aimed to educate locals about the spread of malaria symptoms and preventive measures.

A total of 25 civilians attended the session, which focused on practical steps such as using mosquito nets, eliminating stagnant water and early detection of symptoms and timely treatment. The interactive session also addressed common myths and promoted healthy living habits.

This outreach is part of Assam Rifles’ continued commitment to community welfare and public health in remote areas. The locals expressed appreciation for the informative session and the efforts of Assam Rifles in promoting preventive healthcare, stated a press release.

