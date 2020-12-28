Assam Rifles holds awareness drive on COVID-19 at Ngopa in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), organised COVID-awareness drive in Ngopa Village within Champhai district of Mizoram on December 26. The awareness drive was conducted to educate the villagers about COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining social distance, washing of hands, wearing mask properly; avoiding social gatherings and need to stay at home was stressed upon. The event was attended by 15 villagers of Ngopa including the Village Chief and Village Council Members, stated a release.