Assam Rifles imparts vocational training on welding locals of Sapi Village

AIZAWL: Lunglei Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), Assam Rifles conducted a vocational training on welding for locals of Sapi Village. It was attended by nine individuals from February 9 to March 9 for 26 Days.



Further the following items were also handed over to the village administration post completion of the training – two dark welding glass, two pair of gloves, two meters of copper welding cable, one measuring tape, one packet of covered electrodes for manual metal welding, and one master welding machine.

As a goodwill gesture towards locals under Directorate General Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme for the year 2020-21 was appreciated by the locals and Civil Administration. The gesture on part of Assam Rifles and their sincere concern will go a long way in further consolidating the harmonious relations prevailing between the locals and the Assam Rifles, stated a release.

