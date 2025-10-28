Assam Rifles recover arms, ammunition and war-like stores from Champhai

CHAMPHAI: The Assam Rifles recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and war-like stores from Saikumphai, Champhai District, Mizoram, a statement issued on Monday stated.

In a post on social media platform X, the Assam Rifles stated that during an operation on October 24, the forces recovered six 60mm mortar tubes with base plates, two 7.62mm Myanmar-made assault rifles, three shotguns, two .22 rifles, one hand grenade, forty live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, fifteen 60mm mortar rounds, two anti-personnel mines, and two radio sets with antennas along with a charger.

All recovered items have been handed over to the Police Department, Dungtlang, Champhai, for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

