Assam Rifles recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles have recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition in Mizoram, officials said here on Saturday.

A defence spokesman said that based on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles launched a deliberate and well-coordinated search operation on Friday at Saikhumpai areas in bordering Champhai District, a hotspot of smuggling of various drugs and arms.

The operation was conducted with complete surprise and involved a sustained search through dense forested terrain. During the search, troops unearthed a concealed cache containing six 60mm Mortar Tubes with Base plates, two 7.62mm Myanmar-made Assault Rifles, three shotguns, two point 22 Rifles, and one Hand Grenade.

During the intensive search, the troops also recovered 45 live rounds of 7.62mm, 15 rounds of 60mm Mortar, two Anti-Personnel Mines and two radio sets with antennas, along with a charger.

Following the recovery, the team carried out extensive area domination to verify any presence of underground cadres in the vicinity. However, no signs of underground movement were detected. The recovered weapons, ammunition were secured at the site and later handed over to the Mizoram Police for further investigation and legal proceedings. (IANS)

Also Read: Ri-Bhoi Police crackdown on illegal truck parking to clear NH-6 congestion