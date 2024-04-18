Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth over Rs 25 lakh in Aizawl

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles, along with Special Narcotics Police Station, Crime Investigation Department (Crime), Aizawl recovered three soap cases of heroin worth more than Rs 25 lakh in Aizawl's Zuangtui and apprehended one individual, police said.

The operation that took place on Monday was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl based on specific information, police said.

The approximate cost of the three recovered soap cases (35.740 gm) of heroin was worth Rs 25,01,800. The recovered consignment and the apprehended individual were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Mizoram, Aizawl on Monday for further legal proceedings, police said.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Rifles, along with the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (crime), Aizawl recovered 27 soap cases (325.3 gm) of heroin worth Rs 2,27,65,000 in three different operations in Aizawl.

Assam Rifles also said that it had apprehended three individuals on April 13, 2024.The operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, based on specific information. The approximate cost of the recovered 27 soap cases of Heroin No. 4 is Rs 2,27,65,000. The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Mizoram, and Aizawl on April 13, 2024. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam Rifles recovered heroin worth Rs 2.27 crore in Aizawl (sentinelassam.com)