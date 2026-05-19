Assam Rifles seize 1,200 detonators in Mizoram; one held

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles personnel seized 1,200 detonators and arrested an individual in Mizoram's Aizawl district, officials said on Monday.

A defence spokesman said that in a successful operation, Assam Rifles troops recovered the detonators, used to trigger a larger explosion in a bomb or explosive charge, from the Durtlang area of Aizawl. During the operation, one individual was apprehended, and his vehicle seized.

The spokesman said that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of explosive materials in the Aizawl area.

Acting swiftly on the information, troopers of the Assam Rifles carried out vehicle interception and checking in the suspected area, he said. During the check, the team recovered 1,200 detonators concealed inside the driver's seat of the vehicle.

The entire operation was conducted with utmost caution, keeping in view the sensitive nature of the recovered items.

The apprehended individual, along with the recovered detonators and vehicle, has been handed over to the Durtlang police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

An Assam Rifles statement said that the successful recovery once again highlights the unwavering commitment of the Assam Rifles towards maintaining peace, security and stability in Mizoram. (IANS)

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