Assam Rifles seized Drugs valued at Rs 16.65 crore in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 16.65 crore in Mizoram’s bordering Champhai district and arrested a woman drug peddler, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on credible intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking near the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles conducted an operation at Venglai areas in Champhai district on Tuesday night.

During the operation, unusual movement was detected in the Venglai area. A swift and thorough search resulted in the recovery of 5.55 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance, with an estimated international market value of Rs 16.65 crore.

The woman, identified as Zolianthangi, was also apprehended in connection with the recovery of the drugs.

The seized contraband, and the arrested woman were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for detailed investigation and further legal action under applicable laws.

An official statement said that this operation reinforces the ongoing collective efforts to protect the youth of Mizoram from the harmful effects of narcotics and maintain peace and security in the region. (IANS)

