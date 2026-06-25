Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 1.06 crore in Mizoram

CHAMPHAI: Assam Rifles, in coordination with Champhai Police, seized 141.42 grams of heroin No-4 valued at approximately Rs 1.06 crore during an operation in Zote area of Champhai district, Mizoram. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team intercepted two individuals with suspicious movement on June 23, 2026. A search operation led to the recovery of the contraband.

The seized narcotics and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

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