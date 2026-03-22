Cyber Crime Cases Cross 86,000 in India in 2023, Says Gauhati High Court Judge

Justice Sailo placed the cyber crime surge in its broader legal context, pointing to a landmark shift in Indian constitutional law.

In 2017, the Supreme Court of India recognised the Right to Privacy as a Fundamental Right under Article 21 of the Constitution — a ruling that has since shaped how lawmakers and courts approach data protection and digital security.

In direct response to that ruling, Parliament enacted the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) in 2023, designed to safeguard citizens' data rights and reinforce privacy protections in an increasingly connected world.