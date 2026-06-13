DRI Crackdown in Northeast Seizes 71 Lakh Smuggled Cigarette Sticks Worth Rs 14 Crore

GUWAHATI: A planned and coordinated crackdown by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the smuggling syndicate in the North-East region has led to confiscation of more than 71 lakh smuggled cigarette sticks, over the past two months.

The market price of the seized smuggled cigarette sticks is estimated to be valued around Rs 14 crore. Following the seizure of foreign-origin cigarettes in the months of May and June, the DRI sleuths also captured the suspects behind the smuggling racket. A total of four suspects were taken into custody.

The DRI seized more than 45 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes of brands such as Mond, XSo, ORIS and Patron in Mizoram on June 11. This operation was carried out with the assistance of the 34th Battalion, Assam Rifles. One person has been arrested in the case. Preliminary investigation indicates that the cigarettes were smuggled into the country from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector along the Indo-Myanmar border.

In other operations spanning over the past few weeks, another 26 lakh such cigarettes were seized, leading to the arrest of three more accused. (IANS)

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