Drug abuse in Mizoram declined significantly, says CM Lalduhoma

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said that visible drug abuse on the streets of the state has declined significantly due to sustained, coordinated efforts by the government, law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations, churches, and local communities.

He noted that many individuals battling substance addiction have successfully undergone rehabilitation and reintegrated into society.

Ahead of the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking', a discussion programme was organised at the Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall in Aizawl, where the chief minister, ministers, the chief secretary, and other senior officials spoke on the growing challenge of drug abuse and the measures being undertaken to combat it.

Addressing the gathering, Lalduhoma recalled that when the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed in 2024, scenes of drug users wandering on the streets of Aizawl and district headquarters were common and frequently circulated on social media platforms.

Since then, he said, the state government, civil society organisations, churches, and community leaders have worked collectively to address both the supply and demand aspects of the drug menace, leading to visible improvements across the state.

According to the chief minister, the measures undertaken include the formation of the Security Coordination Committee, the revival of the Core Committee on Drug Prevention, the launch of targeted anti-drug operations, extensive awareness campaigns among students, media outreach initiatives, and rehabilitation programmes such as the Hulhhliap Short Stay initiative.

Lalduhoma stated that the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the state's largest civil society organisation, had declared a year-long anti-drug campaign and actively conducted Anti-Drugs Squad operations across Mizoram. Churches were also encouraged to intensify awareness campaigns and preventive efforts within their congregations and communities. (IANS)

Also Read: ZPM Rejects Internal Rift Claims, Reaffirms Support for Lalduhoma-Led Mizoram Government