Drugs recovered in Mizoram, one individual apprehended

Mizoram: Another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, along with Anti- Narcotics, Squad Excise and Narcotics, Aizawl, Mizoram recovered three soap cases Heroin No 4 (weight-32 gram) costing Rs 22,40,000/- in General Area Dawrpui, Aizawl and apprehended one individual on August 9, stated a press release.

The press release further said, the operation was carried on specific information and the recovered consignment and individual were handed over to Anti-Narcotics, Squad Excise and Narcotics, Aizawl, Mizoram on August 9, for further legal proceedings. Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the Sentinels of Northeast have continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram.

