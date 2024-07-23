Drugs valued at Rs 6.39 crore seized in Mizoram; 2 peddlers held

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police in two separate joint operations have seized drugs valued at Rs 6.39 crore and arrested two drug peddlers including a Myanmarese national in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

Assam Rifles sources said that the para-military troopers along with Mizoram Police nabbed a smuggler, a resident of Aizawl, at a vehicle check post at a bus terminus and recovered highly addictive Methamphetamine (crystal meth) tablets valued at Rs 3.01 crore from him on Saturday night.

In another operation, Assam Rifles along with police personnel apprehended a Myanmarese national at Zokhawthar in Champhai district and recovered heroin valued at Rs 3.37 crore on Saturday night. The recovered drugs and the drug peddlers were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

The arrested individuals confessed that the drugs were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar, which shares a 510-km unfenced border with Mizoram. (IANS)

