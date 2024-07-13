Heroin No. 4, foreign cigarettes and beer recovered, one apprehended in Mizoram

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its series of operations against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, along with Customs Department Champhai, Mizoram recovered 30 cases of foreign origin beer, four cases of foreign origin cigarettes and 1264 foreign origin e-cigarettes having an approximate value of Rs 18,54,000/- in New Hruikawn, Zokhawthar on 12 Jul 2024.

In another operation Assam Rifles recovered four hongs of Heroin No. 4 weighing 48 grams worth Rupees 33.60 Lakhs in general area Melbuk, Zokhawthar and apprehended a woman (Resident of Folkland 'E', Aizawl) in Champhai during special Area Domination Patrol 12 Jul 2024. The total value of recovered illegal items was approx. Rs 52,14,000/-. Both the operations were carried out based on specific information.

The recovered consignment and apprehended woman was handed over to Police Department, Zokhawthar and Customs Department, Champhai on 12 Jul 2024 for further legal proceedings.

