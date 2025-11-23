Drugs valued over Rs 4.79 crore seized in Mizoram; 4 arrested

AIZAWL: The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, has seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin, worth over Rs 4.79 crore and arrested four drug peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, on Saturday, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said that the troops of the border guarding force of the Mizoram and Cachar frontier, acting on secret information, identified a house at Chandmari West in Aizawl.

In the presence of two independent civil witnesses, a thorough search of the premises was conducted.

Two suspected drug peddlers were found inside the house. On questioning, they voluntarily handed over two bags containing suspected narcotics.

Subsequent examination revealed the bags contained six packages (5.89 kg) of Methamphetamine tablets and three soap cases (41 gm) of heroin, valued over Rs 4.79 crore.

The consignment was seized by the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram, and all four drug peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, were apprehended.

A BSF statement said that this successful operation stands as a testimony to the high degree of coordination, real-time information sharing, and seamless synergy between BSF Aizawl and the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram. The joint effort reinforces the strong commitment of both agencies to combating cross-border trafficking networks and safeguarding the youth from the menace of narcotics.

The Border Security Force remains steadfast in its resolve to work in close cooperation with all sister agencies to curb illegal activities along the Indo-Myanmar border and ensure the safety and security of the region, the statement said.

The drug seizure on Saturday was the second such incident within four days in the same areas of Mizoram. (IANS)

Also Read: Mizoram: Meth tablets seized; two Myanmar nationals arrested