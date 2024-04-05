EC orders strict vigilance along India’s border with Myanmar, Nepal & Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday directed the central agencies to ensure strict vigilance is maintained along the country's bordering areas with Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The EC has also directed Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all states and union territories and heads of central agencies to ensure peaceful and inducement-free general elections.

The EC, earlier on Wednesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, held a crucial meeting with all states/UTs. The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The EC reviewed support from the Indian Air force and state civil aviation departments for sorties to ferry polling teams in challenging regions of states like Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Directions were given for adequate security measures to safeguard political functionaries and candidates based on threat perception, particularly in Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The recent violence and turmoil in Manipur was also discussed, with the Commission urging swift action to assist Internally Displaced Persons and ensure their participation in the electoral process.

The meeting was held to review and assess the law and order situation, prevention of illicit activities, seizures and strict vigil across inter-state and international borders.

The general directions given by EC include setting up integrated check posts at international and inter-state borders for strict surveillance, and sharing of intelligence on criminals and anti-social elements between bordering districts.

The EC also ordered sealing of inter-state borders to prevent bogus voting while suggesting regular inter-state coordination meetings of border districts, intensifying patrolling on inter-state border districts, seal inter-state border on polling day, among other measures.

Besides, the EC has asked for expenditure monitoring. It has asked officials to plug in the inflow of illicit liquor, cash, drugs along inter-state and international borders while also strengthening monitoring at checkposts with CCTV installation.

The EC also recommended joint checking and operations by police, excise, transport, GST and forest departments. (IANS)

