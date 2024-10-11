Gauhati High Court Grants Interim Bail to Mizo Gospel Singer Amid Conversion Allegations

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Mizo gospel singer Bethsy Lalrinsangi and her husband, Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu, a BCM-recognized evangelist, accused of forceful religious conversion in Assam.

The duo was alleged to have been involved in forcing children to convert into religion during a gospel meeting organized at Mount Olive School, Kokrajhar district.

Allegations against an 'outfit', 'sympathizers' and some others came to the fore after a case was registered at the Kazigaon police station over an FIR filed by some members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS.

On Tuesday, Justice Arun Dev Choudhury of the Gauhati High Court granted the couple interim bail, asking them to submit before the Assam police within ten days and have their statements recorded.

During these recent times, the couple had already faced the charges in terms of "Child Conversion" before Kokrajhar District Court. However, the interim bail plea was initially rejected. Advocate Vikram Rajkhowa argued the case in the high court.

This case has sparked a fiery debate and thrown up questions regarding religious freedom in Assam.