Insurgency-free Mizoram ensures peaceful coexistence: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said the state's peaceful social environment is largely due to the absence of insurgency, asserting that being free from militancy has enabled people from different communities to live together in harmony.

Addressing the Joint Hnampual Meet 2026 in Aizawl, the Chief Minister said the government of Mizoram has made every effort to maintain peace, and as a result, government initiatives have progressed smoothly.

He noted that on April 30 this year, the Hmar Peoples' Convention (Democratic) (HPC-D) Lalhmingthanga Sanate Faction, the last remaining ethnic insurgent group in the state, surrendered their arms and ammunition. Consequently, Mizoram is now free of ethnic insurgent groups, allowing genuine peace and stability to prevail. Lalduhoma urged everyone to preserve this hard-earned peace.

The Joint Hnampual Meet 2026, organised by the Joint Hnampual Students' Organisation (JHSO), was held on Saturday at Falkland in Aizawl. The JHSO comprises seven ethnic student organisations of Mizoram.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the formation of the Joint Students' Organisation by the seven ethnic student organisations in Mizoram, recognising it as a symbol of fraternity and unity. He said that organising the Meet to strengthen mutual understanding was commendable.

Referring to the theme, "We are Zofas; we cannot be divided," he stressed that it should be practised in everyday life, not merely remain a slogan.

Speaking on the government's approach towards minority communities, he said the government attaches great importance to them and that he makes it a point to attend their invitations whenever possible. He further emphasised the importance of unity among the Zofa people.

While preserving each community's distinct identity, culture and language, Lalduhoma encouraged people to live together harmoniously, free from discrimination and division.

Speaking on language, he highlighted the importance of having a common language to strengthen ethnic unity. The Chief Minister said that while every community should preserve its own language, there should also be a shared language to facilitate communication among all communities in Mizoram.

He also encouraged enriching the Mizo language by incorporating more words and expressions from the languages of Mizo ethnic communities, instead of incorporating excessively from Hindi or English vocabulary.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to value and study their history and encouraged all ethnic communities in Mizoram not only to preserve and study their historical records but also to pay greater attention to their literature. He suggested making more literary works available online and translating them into English so they can reach a wider audience.

Lalduhoma further remarked that whether one belongs to a majority or minority community within a state or a region, it is important to cultivate mutual understanding and sensitivity towards others to live together peacefully.

He said today's generation is the product of those who came before them, and likewise, future generations will be shaped by the actions of today's generation. Therefore, those entrusted with the responsibility of leading today's society must remain conscious of their duty to leave behind a better future and continue moving the state and society forward.

Adviser to the Chief Minister (Political) Lalmuanpuia Punte described the Joint Hnampual Meet as a significant initiative towards strengthening ethnic unity. He said young people and students have an important responsibility in safeguarding their communities and fostering harmony among different ethnic groups. (IANS)

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