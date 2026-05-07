Jal Jeevan Mission: Mizoram reports 100% household tap water coverage

NEW DELHI/AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday announced that Mizoram has emerged as one of the first states in India to successfully achieve 100 per cent implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), providing functional tap water connections to 1,33,060 households across the state.

The Mizoram government and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on Wednesday to roll out Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

In his virtual address, the Chief Minister said Mizoram had successfully achieved full implementation of the mission across all eight districts of the mountainous state, ensuring functional tap water connections to every household.

He added that all schools and Anganwadi centres have also been covered under the initiative, marking a significant milestone in rural water access.

Out of 852 sanctioned water supply schemes, 849 have already been physically completed, reflecting a completion rate of nearly 99 per cent.

In addition, 28 water testing laboratories have been established across the state to ensure the quality and safety of drinking water.

Expressing satisfaction over the signing of the MoU for JJM 2.0, Lalduhoma emphasised that the next phase of the mission would be implemented effectively and would play a key role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He also urged the Centre to expedite the release of the pending Central share of funds for the mission, which has remained due since December 2024.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil joined the programme virtually. Along with the Chief Minister, Mizoram Public Health Engineering Minister Prof. Lalnilawma and officials from the PHE Department participated online from Aizawl.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Mizoram government by Zodingpuii, Secretary to the state government, while Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary, signed on behalf of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. (IANS)

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