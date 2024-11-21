Khilli Ram Meena Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Mizoram

AIZAWL: Khilli Ram Meena has been appointed as Mizoram's new chief secretary on Thursday, an official informed.
Meena, a 1993 batch officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre, served as an additional secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs before he was repatriated to his parent cadre recently.
Following the retirement of Renu Sharma, the Mizoram government, in an interim arrangement, appointed H. Lalengmawia, commissioner and secretary in the higher and technical education and fisheries departments, as the chief secretary.
According to an official, the Mizoram government earlier had requested the Centre to name Vumlunmang Vualnam, the Manipur cadre IAS officer of the 1992 batch, to succeed Sharma.
Meena will replace Dr. Renu Sharma (IAS: 1988: AGMUT), who retired on October 31, 2024, while Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar (IAS: 1995: AGMUT) may join the post that fell vacant after Keshav Chandra (IAS: 1995: AGMUT) was brought to Delhi as Chairman, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).
Currently, Kumar is working at the centre as an additional secretary and mission director of the Jal Jeevan Mission under the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DWS).
Besides Meena and Kumar, R. Alice Vaz (IPS: 2005: AGMUT) has been appointed as Chief Electoral Officer, NCT of Delhi, in view of Assembly elections in Delhi in January–February 2025.
ALSO READ: Mizoram: Serchhip Gears Up For International Paragliding Accuracy Championship 2024
ALSO WATCH: