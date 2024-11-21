Khilli Ram Meena Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of Mizoram

AIZAWL: Khilli Ram Meena has been appointed as Mizoram's new chief secretary on Thursday, an official informed.

Meena, a 1993 batch officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre, served as an additional secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs before he was repatriated to his parent cadre recently.

Following the retirement of Renu Sharma, the Mizoram government, in an interim arrangement, appointed H. Lalengmawia, commissioner and secretary in the higher and technical education and fisheries departments, as the chief secretary.

According to an official, the Mizoram government earlier had requested the Centre to name Vumlunmang Vualnam, the Manipur cadre IAS officer of the 1992 batch, to succeed Sharma.