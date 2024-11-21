Mizoram: Serchhip Gears Up For International Paragliding Accuracy Championship 2024

AIZAWL: The People of Serchhip are buzzing in excitement for the Paragliding Accuracy Championship, 2024 set to take place from December 9 to December 13. The prestigious event will welcome some of the world's elite paragliding athletes, which will put Serchhip at its hub for adventure Sports and cultural tourism.
Serchhip District Commissioner Pu Paul L. Khuma recently chaired a key meeting at the DC Assembly Hall with officials from various government agencies and representatives from MASA Serchhip Headquarters and other key stakeholders. The focal point was to make sure that the logistical arrangements for the event was seamless and smooth.
Logistical Highlights
The main discussion involved identifying the primary trailhead which would serve as a one-way road with a secondary emergency facility managed by the Public Works Department (PWD). Traffic management and security will be managed by the Serchhip Traffic Police and Serchhip Police. To ensure the safety and welfare of participants and visitors, medical assistance will be provided by 42nd Assam Rifles, BSF and NSS Govt. Serchhip College.
Zawlpui Leilet, the event venue will not only host the championship but will also provide a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region. The Horticulture Department plans to showcase local products and handicrafts. Meanwhile, the Fisheries Department will present local fishing farming practices. The PHE department is given responsibility to maintain a clean water source and appropriate sanitation facilities throughout the event.
A Festival of Adventures and Cultures
In addition to the thrilling paragliding competition, the event also has many attractions such as free concerts and hot air balloon rides and other entertainment options. These efforts aim to promote Serchhip as a leading destination for adventure sports enthusiasts and cultural explorers.
It is expected that 60 pilots from India and 13 other countries will participate. The championship aims to attract both local and international tourists helping the area with the raise in reputation even more.
A Community Effort
The spirit of cooperation from various agencies such as MASA Serchhip Headquarters, government officials and local communities reinforces Serchip's commitment to hosting memorable events. With the beginning of the countdown, the whole district is ready to welcome the world and offer a unique blend of adventure and cultural vibrancy.
